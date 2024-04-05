Top Games With The Best DLC Content

Adding new content to a game after its release is a common practice in the gaming industry to extend a title’s lifespan or build upon momentum to drive sales. From cosmetic skins to full-on expansions, DLCs come with virtually every game. What used to be an odd exception is now the rule, for better – and sometimes for worse.
Whether because they deem them overpriced or plain uninteresting, many gamers hate DLCs with passion. But when done with the right intentions, additional content is ideal to expand on a game’s lore or add new mechanics for players to toy with. So, let’s check out some games with DLCs that are worth putting in the money.
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky launch. The game’s rollout was a proper PR disaster, which prompted CD Projekt executives to apologize publicly for how botched and buggy this action RPG came to be. Some investors were so displeased they filed a class action lawsuit, while countless gamers called the game unplayable. Subsequent patches addressed the issues that marred the nightmarish release of this controversial blockbuster. Against all odds, Cyberpunk 2077 even completed one of the greatest redemption arcs ever.
While 18 DLCs added new cosmetics and gameplay content, this U-turn was mostly thanks to the Phantom Liberty DLC. Released to all players for free, this expansion remade many of Cyberpunk’s key features, such as cyberware technology, while revamping its progression system and bringing new vehicular combat. Additionally, this patch introduced the brand-new district of Dogtown, rife with unique characters and quest lines. In effect, Phantom Liberty helped Cyberpunk become the dystopian masterpiece it was meant to be.
GTA Online
GTA Online has been in full swing for over a decade. This open-world universe allows up to 30 players to play cooperatively or explore every nook and cranny of San Andreas. Over the years, many DLCs beefed up the game’s content and tweaked its gameplay. In 2018, an added nightclub changed how gamers could rack up money. The Afterhours DLC also reintroduced fresh faces in Lazlow Jones and Tony Prince, who already played center stage in a GTA 4 DLC called The Ballad of Gay Tony. Half a dozen DLCs were released a year prior, including the fan-favorite Gunrunning and Doomsday Heist content updates.
Anno 1800
The Anno franchise switched from its past medieval and futuristic settings to explore the industrial era in its latest installment. Anno 1800 begins in a Victorian Britain-inspired Old Word, where you expand your population across various tiers of citizens, each with specific needs and demands. You’ve got a lot on your plate colonizing several islands in this city builder, crossing the ocean to discover a Caribbean-like New World to get new resources and expand your empire.
While the base game is already plenty challenging as is, subsequent DLCs massively increased its scope. From a new Arctic region to the introduction of tourism, over 30 individual packs added lots of options to the game across four Season Passes. Some add-ons are so fleshed out they can feel slightly overwhelming for newcomers to the game. Hence, players can activate them individually at the start of each run. For those looking to beautify their islands, dozens of cosmetic packs are also available – often at a reduced price.
DLCs are somewhat of a contentious practice in gaming. Incidentally, the worst DLCs around are either absurdly costly or painfully pointless. Yet, some expansions and additional packs are genuinely worth every penny. Some add story-driven content that complements the main narrative, such as the Left Behind DLC exploring Ellie’s gut-punching backstory in The Last of Us. Others focus on new mechanics and maps, while add-ons like Mass Effect’s Citadel DLC are pure fanservice bliss. Long story short, not all DLCs are as lousy or cash-grabby as they are often decried.