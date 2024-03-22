What Does The Shuffle Hands Card Mean In UNO & What’s The Rule

UNO is a card game played by all age groups around the globe. A family board game played with a set of color cards, numbers, symbols and rules. It can accommodate 2 -10 players. The card game was introduced by Merle Robbins, an American from Ohio in 1971.
The objective of the UNO game is to be the first person to empty their hands by getting rid of all the cards on the table. Each person will be handed seven cards and rest will be face down draw piles. The topmost draw pile is revealed as a discard pile. The player has to put a single card from their hand on a discard pile if either card is matching with color or number.
There are many cards associated with the UNO game apart from numbers. There is an action card, wild card and four color cards (Red, Green, Yellow and Blue).
When playing UNO we come across various forms of actions. Well as we are talking about a shuffle hands card in this article, let us focus on what a shuffle card is and what its rules and how to play with shuffle cards. Here we go.
What is a Shuffle Hands Card?
Shuffle hands card in UNO is a unique action card that changes the game drastically. The player collects cards from every player, shuffles them and distributes randomly among them. When shuffled each player will receive the same number of cards after redealt. In rare scenarios, one player could get an extra card while the other has fewer. But still this will be within the rules.
A rare card in UNO is a shuffle hands card, which requires skills and strategic view of gameplay in utilizing the card. The card may not guarantee a victory but acts as a game changer.
UNO has themselves clarified the meaning of shuffle card through Twitter to the people who are less aware with the card. UNO states “ If the Shuffle Hands card is played as the last card, the person who played it must gather everyone’s card, shuffle and deal back out, including to themselves”.
The rules of the shuffle card states that the card is treated as “Wild”. Which means whoever plays the shuffle hands card can pick the color to resume the game.
How do you play the shuffle hands card?
Shuffle hands card is a wild and powerful card that changes the game immediately. It’s been played in the same way as the rest of the wildcards that you come across the game.
The player who uses the shuffle hands card must collect everyone’s card, shuffle them into a single deck and distribute the cards evenly among all.
You can use this card anytime irrespective of what the last card is on the top of the discard pile. After shuffling the cards the play resumes from the left of the person who laid the shuffle cards. It’s a great way to mix gameplay up. The players soon find themselves with hands full again and with lots of benefit cards too. Players deal with the cards until no cards are left.
When the Shuffle hands card is played, ALL players must shuffle their hands together to be dealt out evenly, so you can't win with this one. The person who played the card calls the next color of play. The card is worth 40 points at the end of the round.— UNO (@realUNOgame) July 27, 2021
When to use the shuffle hands card
In order to win a game, one must understand the right time to use the shuffle hands card. It’s important to use an effective strategy during the game. Through the below mentioned methods, decide on when it’s best to play using this game changing card:
Experiencing a sense of disadvantage:
If you think your hands don’t hold valuable action cards that could help you win or you have a handful of cards, the wild shuffle hands card can give a set of fresh and better cards for success.
Take Back Control:
If another opponent player is taking control of the game and about to win, by propelling the shuffle hands card can turn upside down the other person’s game by redistributing their cards amongst all players.
Infusing Weakmatches:
The cards add a layer of strategy by shuffling all hands together and shake up the powers and force them to adapt to new strategies based on the new set of cards.
Focusing on Individual Players:
If you feel that another player has strong action cards with them that could make them win, then playing shuffle cards may reduce their upper hand.
Prolonging an Opponent’s Success:
When the opposite player has one or two cards in his hands and is close to winning, using a shuffle hands card can extend the game with a handful of cards.
Timing and strategy:
Do not use the shuffle cards early in the game, as it becomes an advantage for other people to strategies and win the game. Be prepared to adopt new strategies when the shuffled new cards may not be that great as you expected. Shuffle the cards with other wildcards for better strategy. Also keep an eye on your opponent that he may also has a shuffle card that could impact your strategy.
Benefits of Shuffle Cards in UNO
Playing a shuffle card in UNO can be a game changer in shuffling everyone’s card with strategic moves.
- It provides a player new opportunities
- It helps balance power dynamics between the players.
- It helps to completely reset the game and shift the course of gameplay.
- If you are disturbed by another’s shuffling card play then it can increase your chances of winning.
Can you win with a shuffle hands card as the last card in UNO?
Shuffle cards cannot be used immediately to win the game. If a player is left with only one single card that is a shuffle hands card, then before playing the shuffle hands card say “UNO” and then leave the card as a discard pile,then you can win the game.
Conclusion
Shuffle hands cards in UNO is a game changer. This wild card cannot be used directly to win a game. However, it can be strategically used to reset everyone’s cards and gives instant benefits. To use this card requires a strategic planning of timings and careful observations of the opponent’s gameplay.