Top 6 Indoor Games You Can Play During Coronavirus Quarantine

The second wave of coronavirus is already here, and with the rise in the number of cases, it has become crucial for the public to stay indoors and self-quarantine. The global death toll for coronavirus cases has surpassed 1.3 million, and to ensure that this number doesn’t rise any further, we will have to stay indoors and go out only when it is necessary. It is understandable that quarantining in the house is not easy, and it can affect your mental health as well. However, there are plenty of ways that can keep you entertained throughout this quarantine period. Instead of seeing it as a lockdown, you should see it as an opportunity to bond with your family. You can talk more with them and play fun and exciting indoor games to strengthen that family bond. Below I have mentioned a few interesting indoor games that will keep you and your family busy entertained through this tough quarantine period. Let’s take a look:

UNO

One of the most popular indoor games you can play with your family is UNO. It is a fun card game with different colors, numbers, and symbols on its cards, and that is what makes it interesting. The game has cards in blue, yellow, red, and green colors, and all of them have a number on them from 0 to 9. Apart from that, there are special cards involved in the game like reversal cards, draw-four card, and skipping turn cards. You can start this game by distributing the seven cards among each participant. The goal is to finish the cards by matching the color or the number of the card in play. The player who gets rid of all the cards first wins the game. Oh! And there is one strict rule if you don’t say “UNO,” when you have only one card left in your hand, you can’t finish the game so watch out for that. This game is so addictive that you can play it with your family for hours with joy and laughter.

Carrom Board

If you want to make things more interesting and sporty, then purchasing a carrom board is an excellent idea. You can order one online as well, and once it arrives, you will have a great time playing this game with your family. Carrom is somewhat like a game of pool where you have to put the ball in the hole. In carrom, you have to push the carroms in the hole with a stagger, and the person who has the most points, in the end, wins the game. There is a total of 19 units of caroms, nine black, nine white, and one red. The red one is referred to as the queen and gives you plenty of points. Carrom is most fun when it is played between two people, but you can add up to 4 players, which is not bad at all.

Among Us

Well, you don’t necessarily have to stick to board games if you want to have some indoor fun with your family members. There are plenty of online games out there that you can play with your family, and one of them is among us. It is a classic whodunit game but in space. The game starts with a group of crew members who have to repair their spaceship in order to move forward, except one member of the group has gone rogue and will even kill to make sure that the ship doesn’t get repaired. The fun lies in finding that one member of the group, and with the voice chatting feature, you can judge everyone closely. The crew’s goal is to identify the rogue member and throw them out in the space after voting.

Jigsaw Puzzles

You can also play jigsaw puzzles with your family to pass your time during the quarantine. If you are wondering what the point of playing the same jigsaw puzzle again and again is, then the answer is you wouldn’t have to. With this online jigsaw puzzle game, you can solve new puzzles every day and can challenge your siblings to it as well. This website does not only allow you to solve new puzzles every day, but it also gives you plenty of options like selecting the difficulty level by increasing or decreasing the number of pieces. The puzzle runs with a timer and shows you the best scores alongside it as well. It could be a very fun game to play with family.

Table Tennis

If you want to take indoor gaming to the next level and make this quarantine period more fun, then investing in table tennis is an excellent idea. The most amazing thing about playing table tennis is that not only it keeps you entertained but it will also help you stay fit. Many people complain that they can’t find the motivation to exercise at home because it is not the same as the gym. But with a game of table tennis, the only motivation you will need is to beat your sibling playing at the other end. Apart from that, the game is total fun, and it will also help you improve your hand-eye coordination immensely. So if you want to stay fit and entertained, do consider getting a table tennis kit.

Chess

If you have found chess boring in the past just because it takes a lot of time, then now is the perfect time for you to try it. A game of chess may last for hours or even days (depending on who you are playing with), but it is an excellent brain teaser. The game will push to use your brain, unlike any other game. When you make a chess move, you are not just thinking about that particular move; you are also thinking about the move you will make in your next few turns. Once you get a hold of it, you will never stop playing it.