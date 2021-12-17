Online casinos are gaining a lot of popularity because of the pandemic. It has been a source of entertainment and income for many people alike. There are many new online casinos in Canada that are making their mark by giving good services. Many people who are new to the online gaming industry always ask two important questions, is online gambling safe, are there any warning signs about online casinos? And how to win in online casinos? We are going to draw your attention to some of the warning signs about online casinos that you shouldn’t ignore.

The industry of online casinos is flourishing thanks to the many casinos that are secure and are legal. But on the contrary, there are a few that are not authentic. To save you from getting duped, we have some warning signs to share with you that will keep you away from any unwanted fraudsters.

Here are some of the warning signs about online casinos that you shouldn’t ignore.

New Casinos

There are multiple new online casinos always popping up in Canada and there is nothing wrong with it but remember not every new online betting platform is authentic. Along with being new, a warning sign that you shouldn’t ignore is the lack to provide proof of registration and licensing.

It takes time and effort to earn registration and the due licenses to run an online casino, and they love to flaunt it for obvious reasons.

Absence of Reviews

Another warning sign when dealing with an online casino is the absence of reviews. Try to look for reviews before registering and gambling away your fortunes with any online casino.

It is understandable if the casino is only a week old or so but otherwise it should not be ignored. There should be at least a few reviews that share user experiences.

Deals and Bonuses that are irresistible

If an online casino is offering deals and bonuses that are irresistible and seem too generous maybe it is a warning sign. Be careful to not get trapped into such deals and bonuses that are most certainly scams.

The purpose of these deals and bonuses on online casinos is to attract more people but if something feels suspicious, it is best to withdraw at the right time.

Poor Customer Service

Another warning sign about online casinos is poor customer service. A trusted and authentic site will have good quality customer service that is prompt and polite in addressing your queries and problems.

Coming across an online casino that takes between 3 to 5 business days to respond and has limited ways to connect like only an email address to reach them is a warning sign you shouldn’t ignore.

Conclusion

These were some of the warning signs that you shouldn’t ignore while dealing with an online casino. There are plenty of authentic online casinos in Canada that you can trust but there are also a few that are not authentic. Be mindful while dealing with a new online casino. However attractive the deals and bonuses sound, double-check it before gambling.

It is a good practice to do your research about a particular online casino before engaging with it. Make sure you notice none of these above-mentioned warning signs and if you do, you shouldn’t ignore them. It is best to save yourself the trouble and gamble only with registered and licensed online casinos.