5 Best Underrated Disney Movies of 2019

Disney movies are always a treat to us. Whether it’s animation or an action-packed adventure, these movies manage to pack a punch. Many of the Disney releases don’t break box office records like the Avengers franchise but do pull a chord.

Here we bring you five such underrated releases from 2019, that you could check out today over some popcorn!

Lady and the Tramp

This movie is a timeless retelling of a 1955 animated classic. A pampered Upper-middle-class house dog and a sturdy, street smart yet lovable stray embark on an unexpected journey of a lifetime.

Overcoming their differences, these dogs grow closer and come to understand the real value of love, friendship, and home.

Dumbo

In this beloved remake of the live-action adventure Dumbo, a flying elephant soars high alongside a very accomplished aerial artist Colette Marchant.

The film shows the dark life of the circus beneath all the shine and glitz in a heart-warming tale.

Togo

The story of Togo is set in the winter of 1925 when a deadly epidemic spreads in the town of Nome in Alaska. The only cure is, however, about more than 600 miles away.

The film depicts the journey of Togo, a lead sled dog and his master Leonhard Seppala. Their courage and unbelievable determination led them to embark on the treacherous Tundra terrain of Alaska, to help with the delivery of the antitoxin serum.

Disneynature Penguins

This is the story of Steve, an Adélie penguin in the icy shores of the Antarctic. He joins millions of his fellow mates in order to find a nesting ground, a suitable life partner.

Steve wants to start a family, but his life is constantly threatened by enemies like the killer whales and the leopard seal. The film is a beautiful take on the survival of the penguins in the harsh conditions of the Antarctic.

Noelle

Noelle is a movie filled with the spirit and warmth of Christmas. Noelle wishes to be equally important as her brother, soon to take over from their father. But Nick crumbles under pressure and disappears.

Noelle must find her brother to save Christmas. Light-hearted and fun to watch Noelle is a feel-good holiday movie with the magic of Christmas.

Final Words

We all need a dose of good vibe, a reason to smile, and hope in these testing times. Disney movies and their heart-warming tales can just make you feel that way. So grab your popcorn and sit on your couch to enjoy these movies with your family!