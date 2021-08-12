Great Roulette Movies

Roulette is a great casino game, and not only in the way that you can win big at it, but that it epitomizes what gambling as an activity represents. It’s the spin of the wheel of fate, quite literally. A mechanical wheel spins, and a little white ball bounces from one place to another, jumping over tiny obstacles, not sure where it will settle and what that’ll bring to those gathered around it.

It’s no wonder that this game that originated in the 18th century has been a part of many movies, as it encompasses drama, tension, and exhilaration similar to that of great cinematic offerings. Nowadays, you don’t even have to head off to your nearest casino to experience some of these emotions. Most people choose to play online casino games at new casino sites.

The online gambling industry is a booming business and has been for over two decades. It has almost every game known to man, and of course, roulette and all its variations are no exception. But besides classic table games, you’ll get to experience hundreds of advance slots that offer free spin and bonus rounds, as well as opportunities to land progressive jackpots with sums adequate for you to finance your indie feature.

However, a movie about digital roulette hasn’t be made yet, so we’re limited to those about the real-life version of the game.

13 Tzameti

While The Deer Hunter might be the most famous movie featuring a game of Russian roulette, this pick might be the only movie that is almost exclusively about the game. This Georgian-French film was released in 2005, and it had a very artsy, film-noir tone to it.

Five years later it was remade by its original director with an all-star cast including, Mickey Rourke, Michael Shannon, Jason Statham, Sam Riley, Ray Winston, and many more.

Indecent Proposal

Now, you can win a lot on roulette, you really can, 35 to 1. But you can also lose, and in this 1993 Adrian Lyne directed romance, Woody Harrelson’s character lost his wife. For a while at least.

If you’re not familiar with this film’s notorious plot, Harrelson and Demi Moore gamble away their life-saving at the roulette table. Then, out of nowhere, Moore receives an offer of a million dollars for a one-night stand with Robert Redford’s billionaire character.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Can you believe that Michael Caine accepted the role in this 1988 classic because he was promised a rented villa in the French seaside, one that would neighbor his best friend, Roger Moore? Caine took the part without even reading the script and teamed up with comedy legend Steve Martin to form an unlikely, yet, hilarious duo.

Casablanca

Does this one even need an introduction? One of the most iconic movies of all time and one of its best-remembered scenes feature roulette. Humphrey Bogart tips a roulette game in the favor of a desperate couple that tries to escape an investigator and find their way to the US. Bogart, being the gentleman that he is, ensures that this transpires.