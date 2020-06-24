Underrated Pride Movies

‘Why is it that, as a culture, we are more comfortable in seeing two men holding guns than hands?’

Author Ernest J. Gaines

Every individual has the right to live and thus choose and make his own path and rules. You wouldn’t like someone else directing your actions in a particular way and similarly, no one likes you to do the same for them.

Our society, though has come a long way, is still not accepting of the LGBTQ community. The people who are a set of this group have to somehow work extra hard to get recognized and accepted for who they are without any judgments.

Did you know, the month of June is celebrated as the pride month?

Only a handful would have responded to the above question is yes. This is how unaware we as a society are and it’s high time we start accepting, empathizing, and cooperating.

This article puts light on three such pride movies where the characters come out with their real self either in front of themselves, their friends, or family. Each movie touches a different aspect of accepting reality.

4th Man Out

Released back in 2015, 4th Man Out is a story about the protagonist Adam who struggles to come out as gay to his three best friends. It is categorized as an American Comedy because of the scenes and the storyline being how Adam thought his sexuality would be the deciding factor of his friendship with the other three. At first, the news does come out as a big shock however the best friends are accepting enough. The film has also been featured with audience awards twice.

1985

This is a film about Adrian, a gay man dying of AIDS. Living in New York City for quite some time now, he is shown going back to his hometown in Texas to meet his family for one last time and break the news of him dying. Released in 2018, the movie has been a part of a long list of awards and recognitions, one of them being the Best Feature Film at the Queen Palm International Film Festival.

Saturday Church

Self-acceptance is the foremost thing before you step out in the world. Ulysses, a transgender realizes this later and not soon enough. Being bullied in school and inside the home for having female characteristics, he thought something was wrong with him. Soon he is introduced to the Saturday Church that provides food and shelter to the LGBT community where Ulysses discovers himself and is able to accept himself. Released in 2017 at a Film Festival and in 2018 in a theatre, this movie is a must-watch.

Pride movies are a way to build a comfortable environment for people to recognize themselves and be strong enough to say it out loud to their loved ones. There are many such movies that speak about various challenges that the LGBTQ group has to overcome, not just outside but within too.