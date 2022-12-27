Online Casino Bonuses – Know all the Types

Since online casinos are trying to establish their footing on the internet, you will find them competing to acquire the attention of potential gamblers. Knowing the best casino promo code, 2023, can help you save a lot if you are new to online casinos.

However, one thing that’s unique to online casinos is the bonuses they offer. Besides the standard welcome bonus, there are a variety of other casino bonuses that you can avail of in online setups, not offline ones.

This article will explore everything you need to know about the types of online casino bonuses.

1. Welcome Bonus

As the name suggests, this is the casino bonus you get when you sign up on the website. It is a welcome gift to test some games before spending money.

Most welcome bonuses in online casinos rely on the first deposit you make. Once you make the first deposit, the welcome bonus is generally the same amount, doubling your amount. Some of the newer online casinos offer up to a 500% welcome bonus.

2. No Deposit Bonus

This is hands down the most popular type of online casino bonus you should be familiar with. Under this, you can leverage the bonus to try out a new game without jeopardizing your money. So, once registered, you can use the no-deposit bonus to try out any game on the platform.

There is usually no catch. You don’t need to worry about paying any deposit or entering your credit card information to avail of or redeem the bonus. However, this bonus is often limited and a one-time thing the first time you sign up.

3. Deposit Bonus

Deposit bonuses are a lot similar to welcome bonuses. Under this, the casino pays you a certain bonus when you make deposits in your online casino account. It could be 50% of your deposit or even 100% or over. The amount varies from one platform to the other.

The primary objective behind a deposit bonus is to encourage gamblers to play the games. If you haven’t gone back and played on the casino website for a long time, this bonus can lure you back.

4. Free Spin Bonus

These bonuses are often exclusive to slot game machines. Also, these bonuses are generally offered to existing users trying out slot games for the first time. On rare occasions, you will find this bonus offered to new players.

However, you need to be careful of the terms and conditions. Some of these free spin bonuses have a higher wagering requirement. Also, the cashout is quite limited with this bonus as well. So, when using this bonus, you must be mindful and tactical with your strategies.

Conclusion

Online casinos are heavily dependent on bonuses. So, if you aren’t making the most use of them, be assured that you are missing out. Learn more about them, and understand their significance before utilizing them in real time. Also, keep a check on the latest offers before registering.