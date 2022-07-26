Sakura Fortune Slot: Most Detailed Review of Japanese Classic

If you are a fan of video slots, you shouldn’t miss the amazing Sakura Fortune by Quickspin. This software developer is a well-known creator of high-quality casino games, and it has an excellent reputation as being one of the industry leaders. The slot machine’s plot is based on a story about a lovely Japanese princess who will accompany you during your gambling journey. Are you ready to start the adventure and explore all mysteries waiting for you during the game?

General Details About Sakura Fortune Slot

The 5 reel slot has 40 paylines, providing numerous betting opportunities. This colorful gaming solution impresses not only with the fantastic design and convenient gameplay but also with a 96.58% RTP, which is above average compared to other online slots NZ. It has high volatility, implying that the winnings are quite rare but quite significant at the same time. The best thing about Sakura Fortune is that it is great entertainment both for high rollers and those who don’t want to invest a lot.

It’s worth noting that the game has a demo mode, allowing players to try it without any investments. Just enter the preferred casino and try the slot for free to learn the gameplay better and decide whether you would like to deposit.

Main Game Characteristics: How to Play Sakura Fortune?

Even a newcomer will easily understand how to play since everything is really easy. The gaming process parameters are regulated in two ways: manually or automatically. The first option implies that a player should spin the reel themselves, always clicking the button. An auto mode allows setting the number of spins and waiting for a successful outcome, which is much more convenient. You will find the following buttons under the gaming field:

a big button that launches the spin

the small button allows launching the auto-spin mode

arrows adjust the bet size, which starts with $0.2

a square menu button leads to the paytable

you can see your gaming balance just below the gameplay

The maximum winning a player can get is 950x the initial stake. However, no progressive jackpot is available in this game, which is one of the most important disadvantages players note.

Special Symbols & Bonuses in This Quickspin Slot

The player’s main aim is to stop the evil and win the game, and some amazing slot’s bonus features will definitely help them to succeed. Sakura Fortune provides some really exciting bonus options that can significantly increase your payroll. So, what to expect from the slot?

A Wild is the Princess icon that randomly appears on the gameplay and forms winning combinations with other symbols. Moreover, if you collect two of them or more, you immediately receive a respin

A fan is a Scatter symbol that can fall on any reel. This icon is rare, but if you were lucky enough to get three of them, you get the opportunity to receive seven free spins immediately

Free spin is an additional round with an extra multiplier, where Wild symbols are stretched to the entire column and increase the general winning

If you have been searching for a dynamic slot with numerous features, Sakura Fortune is definitely worth trying. Enjoy this Quickspin game for free or real cash and explore unforgettable emotions. Just make sure to pick a reliable and safe casino from the Japanese gambling industry. It’s worth noting that players can try the gambling game from any device of their choice since the slot machine is perfectly compatible with smartphones and tablets. Spin the reel wherever you are and have fun – who knows when Lady Luck will visit you?