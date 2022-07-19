The Best Minimum Deposit Casino Brands

The minimum deposit amount is an important factor when you’re looking for a new online casino. But it can also be confusing! Minimum deposit amounts vary widely from brand to brand, and if you don’t know which casinos have the lowest deposits, you might end up spending a lot more money than necessary. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of our favourite Canadian casinos that accept low-minimum deposits. Take a look!

Ruby Fortune Casino

Over 450 casino games from top developers are available at this online casino, with an attractive match bonus of up to C$750. Moreover, new players can use the bonus on all casino games. You can find thousands of slot machines, table and card games, and live dealer tables in the site’s game library. Among the benefits of this site is the possibility to play with multiple currencies, the availability of multilingual support, and the ability to withdraw funds quickly.

Royal Vegas Casino

Another site licensed by the MGA is Royal Vegas Casino. After you sign up, it offers a C$1200 bonus on the first four deposits. In addition, their famous VIP program offers perks and many promotions on mobile and desktop. With so many banking options on the platform, it’s not hard to find what you’re looking for.

Platinum Play Casino

A number of bonuses await you at Platinum Play sit, licensed by the MGA, and you can claim them for as little as $5 or $10. There are many Microgaming games on the site, and it is equipped with numerous banking methods, including e-wallets for fast withdrawals. For new players, the casino offers an C$800 match bonus you can get via the first three deposits you make when you register.

Casumo Casino

Malta Gaming Authority licenses the site, and it offers more than 2000 games. You get a 100% bonus of up to C$300 and 20 free spins when you register. As part of the welcome bonus, you will receive 20 free spins on Book of Dead and a 100% bonus. There is a 30x wagering requirement on bonuses. Each day, more than 340000 free spin rounds are played on the platform, which claims that deposit bonuses, free money, etc., are offered.

Euro Palace Casino

The Malta Gaming Authority licenses Euro Palace Casino, and Microgaming powers it. The site is founded in 2010 and offers an easy-to-use loyalty program with four levels. As you wager more, you will be able to win more bonuses. We all know welcome bonuses are a must these days, and all casinos, including the Yukon Gold Casino site, offer one. Euro Palace Casino C$600 welcome bonus is offered to new customers, and different games are available, such as Adventure Palace Online Slot, Agent Jane Blonde, Ariana Online Slot, Alaskan Fishing, etc.

Casino Rocket

Although it originated in Australia, it is available across the globe, including Canada. As one of the most renowned online casinos, Rocket is licensed in Curacao and famous for its VIP program and wide selection of top-notch games. In addition to thousands of games from more than 30 different developers, a wide variety of payment methods are also available. They offer a great sign-up bonus to all new players who register – a C$1500 and 150 free spins.

River Belle Casino

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, this website offers Microgaming games. There are several languages on the site, 24/7 customer support, and the ability to gamble in various currencies, including CAD. River Belle Casino is an online casino with a generous welcome package of up to C$800 on the first three deposits and a number of regular and periodic promotions for its players.

Jackpot City Casino

Launched in 1998, the website offers a welcome package including C$1600 and 80 free spins on your first four deposits. The software provider is Microgaming, and the company is owned by Digimedia Limited. More than 500 online casino games are available at this Malta Gaming Authority, and Kahnawake Gaming Commission licensed casino. You must play through the amount 50 times and deposit at least $5 to use PaySafeCard to qualify for the welcome offer. Many other payment options are also available on the site.

Lucky Nugget Casino

Licensed by both the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority, the site began operations in 1998. In addition to using Microgaming, this $5 minimum deposit casino Canada owned by Digimedia Ltd Malta ensures the platform has a VIP program and loyalty rewards. There are several ways to deposit, such as e-check, Neteller, Instadebit, etc. Lucky Nugget offers a 150% match up to C$200 on your first deposit, and all you need to do to get the bonus is deposit C$5.

Gaming Club Casino

Powered by Microgaming and licensed under the MGA, Gaming Club Casino is a top-rated operator in Canada. Only one developer is featured in the games library, but the selection is still varied. Several options for depositing and withdrawing money can be found at this online casino, including over 500 slots, table games, and card games. The operator rewards new users with a welcome bonus of up to C$350 on two first deposits combined.

All Slots Casino

You can make a transaction with a minimum amount of $5 and use PaySafeCard for payment. Additionally, the site offers 24-hour customer support, with more than two 20 years of experience. Gamblers can choose from more than a thousand games, knowing their gaming experience will be superb as the Malta Gaming Authority regulates the gambling site. A CA$1500 sign-up bonus is offered to all new members once they have signed up.

Woo Casino

This platform was launched in 2000 under license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. A variety of banking methods are available on the website that is owned and operated by Direx N.V. Players can get 100% up to C$100 and 150 free spins when they make the first deposit. However, when they make the second deposit, they can get up to 50% up to C$100 and 50 free spins. Using cryptocurrency, you can make a minimum deposit of $5. The welcome bonus package rewards new players with C$200 and 200 free spins.

22 Bet Casino

Different software providers offer their titles through the site which is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority. There are several of them, including BetSoft, BTG, Evolution Gaming, etc. Founded in 2020, the site features over 3000 online games and a generous welcome bonus. Sportsbetting enthusiasts will receive a 100% bonus of up to C$300 when they make their first deposit. Moreover, casino fans can get a 100% bonus of up to C$300 on their first deposit. There are plenty of payment methods available on the site, as well as 24/7 customer support. A number of payment methods are available, including Skrill, Neteller, and Visa.

Spin Casino

This gambling platform is powered by Microgaming and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. This website was launched in 2001, is eCOGRA certified, and offers multilingual customer service. Besides offering a deposit bonus of up to C$1000, the website guarantees a secure and safe playing environment. You receive C$400 on the first deposit and another C$300 each on deposits two and three. It offers quick-tap banking options and a varied selection of slots. You can make payments using Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, and Neteller.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a Canadian online casino with great games and minimum deposits, you need to look no further than our list above! Each of these brands is well-known as one of the top operators in CA and is a safe bet if you want to enjoy online gaming with maximum security and minimum cost. We hope this article has helped you find what you were looking for!