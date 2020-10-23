The Online Casino Games that You Should Play if You Are After Winning Big

There are different reasons why people choose to play games online including casino or real money games. If you ask online casino players, many of them will tell you that they only play for fun or the thrill. However, there are also people who would play real money games to gain profit or earn more money. There are even a few ones who would play casino games at a professional level.

Now, it’s always easy to find an online casino game that you can have fun with. You can easily research online casino reviews and look for the casino that offers different varieties of your favorites casino game. However, there are actually only a few games that could give you big wins.

If you’re after winning big jackpots, what you should look for are casino games with high return to player (RTP) percentage. The RTP percentage is the reward percentage that you can expect to win from an online casino game.

This could be a number that could range from 60 to 100 percent. There are casinos that would display the RTP of a casino game. However, if you don’t see this information on the casino site you are playing, it will be hard to say what the RTP is of a certain game. Here is a general guide of casino games RTP.

Slot Machines – around 97 to 99 percent

Roulette – around 94 percent

Baccarat – around 98 percent

Blackjack – around 95 to 99 percent

Poker – around 98 percent

The RTP percentage of any casino games vary depending on the title. And so, if the RTP percentage of slot machine games range from 97 to 99 percent, then one slot machine game may have an RTP of 98.86 percent and another could be exactly 99 percent. Just know that usually, any game with an RTP of 98 percent and above is already high. Anything below 95 percent is already low.

However, don’t get the RTP percentage and the house edge percentage mixed up. These are different. The RTP percentage is your winning chance while the house edge percentage can also be used to determine the likeliness of your win but this is more for the casino. Curious to know which games you should play if you’re after winning big? Here are some of the titles with a high RTP percentage that you should check out.

Blackjack Single Hand Exclusive (iSoftBet) – 99.4 percent

Goblin’s Cave (Playtech) – 99.3 percent

Ocean Princess (Playtech) – 99.1 percent

UggaBugga (Playtech) – 99.1 percent

Mega Joker (NetEnt) – 99 percent

Nemo’s Voyage (WMS) – 99 percent

Ooh Aah Dracula (Barcrest) – 99 percent

Tropic Reels (Playtech) – 99 percent

Jackpot – (NetEnt) – 98.9 percent

Chessmate (MultiSlot) – 98.7 percent

1429 Unchartered Seas (Thunderkick) – 98.6 percent

Good Girl Bad Girl (BetSoft) – 97.8 percent

The Love Guru (iSoftBet) – 97.9 percent

Those are a few titles that you can look for. The general rule is that any casino game with an RTP percentage of 96 percent and above are decent when it comes to payouts.

If you notice, many of the casino games with high RTP percentages are games of slots. Slot machine games can have as much as 199 percent of RTP. This is why it’s the go-to of people who are really trying to win big money from playing online casino games.

It’s not impossible to win big money from playing slot machine games. In fact, the biggest online casino wins are produced by slot machine games. An example of this is Jon Heywood’s win in 2015. Heywood is a British soldier who played the Mega Moolah Slot by Microgaming and was able to hit the jackpot that’s worth over 13.2 million pounds. His win is part of The Guinness World Record for the biggest online slot win.

It’s understandable why many people try their luck on online slot machine games. This is because slot machines are easy to play. It doesn’t matter if you’re new to casino gaming or not. You should be able to play a slot machine game without having to study how it works. You only need your device and start spinning or pressing a button on your screen.

Luckily for you, there are many options when it comes to online slot machines. Different casino software providers have hundreds of varieties that you can play and it will be hard to get tired of playing slots easily. However, if you really are after winning big when playing online slot machine games, it’s best to consider playing progressive slot machines like Mega Moolah.