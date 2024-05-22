Esports Tournaments: Live Or At Home?

Fans of any sport can be divided into two categories: those who like to watch a match or game live and those who prefer watching in a home atmosphere. Esports is no exception, as this discipline has long since moved from the “games for teenagers” category to a rich and spectacular industry.
In most cases, the desire to stay at home and watch the game is caused by the availability of remote viewing progress. The authors of top esports and sports content put much effort into delivering image and sound at the highest level.
At first, it seems much more convenient for fans to watch the match at home because everything is nearby: a favorite set of goodies, a comfortable chair or sofa, and the opportunity to invite friends. In addition, the ticket price and travel to another country also play a significant role: why spend money when you can comfortably spend time and watch a match simultaneously?
However, there is a significant bonus for those who can watch esports live: the atmosphere. Experienced tournament organizers create a truly spectacular show where spectators can not only watch the game. After the match, fans can take pictures with their idols or get an autograph. In addition, exciting communication and raffles can take place — not seen by a fan who watches the game at home.
To learn more about quality esports content with BETER’s product — ESportsBattle at the SiGMA Asia 2024
For most fans, the choice between attending a game in another country or watching athletes through a laptop screen may remain open. However, many esports fans seek quality content and a wide range of disciplines.
ESportsBattle is a famous brand among esports fans. It is a product of BETER Esports, which provides comprehensive esports services and fast events. The brand covers 33,000+ efootball, ebasketball, ehockey, CS2, and virtual football events per month.
Gaming industry leaders will get acquainted with BETER’s esports services and products at the SiGMA Asia 2024 in Manila, held from June 3 to 5, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay, Philippines. All visitors may share insights aboutnext-gen betting content and solutionsand discuss the latest esports, sports, and gaming offerings. Meet the BETER team at the industry’s most meaningful events to learn more about quality esports and sports content offers.