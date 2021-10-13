The Best Sports Games on the App Store

You may remember back in 2009 when Apple began marketing their new iPhone with the slogan; “there’s an app for that”. And it couldn’t be more truer today, with an app available on our SmartPhones for almost everything we could ever need. From managing our diaries to managing our fitness. Many people now even play video games on their mobiles, and we’re not talking about classics like Snake, we’re talking about full-blown video games. The very same that appear on consoles and PCs.

One of the most popular genres of games around is sports games. Afterall, sports are one of the most popular pastimes for people across the globe. Whether it’s a case of just watching your favourite sports, playing them with friends or even betting on sports. And guess what? There are apps for all those things too, you just type in App Store sports betting, or watch live sports and you’ll be inundated with apps that will fulfil your every need.

But back to the sports games. With so many available to choose from, what are the best ones to play? Well, you’re in luck, as we’re going to show you some of the best sports games available to download from the App Store and play on your SmartPhones. So, in no particular order, here they are…

New Star Soccer

So I said in no particular order, but this game is possibly the best of the bunch. It doesn’t have realistic graphics, it isn’t some port of a AAA title, it’s a small little indie game, but it is easily the best sports game you’ll find on any mobile device. And best of all, it is free. Although there are adverts, which can be removed with a small payment.

New Star Soccer basically puts you in as a youngster who is starting their career as a footballer/soccer player. You can pick a country and league you’d like to start in, then you partake in a ‘trial’ which is essentially a short tutorial that shows you the mechanics of the game, from passing to shooting, and even how to dribble the ball up the pitch.

But it’s not as simple as playing the game, you have to manage your life off the pitch too. Monitor relationships with the team, your coach, the fans and loved ones. Increase your own happiness through taking part in activities you enjoy and buying yourself new shiny objects. And lets not forget training to improve your own skills so you can better yourself and go far in your career. It has everything.

Fun, addictive, easy to jump into for 5 minutes or 5 hours. It’s a must play for fans of sports games.

What the Golf?

What the Golf, as you may guess, is a golf game available on iOS devices, having been released through the Apple Arcade on 19th September 2019. And it quickly became a huge hit, as the mobile title, developed and published by indie studio Triband, quickly racked up a number of reviews, and now sits at 4.9/5 stars.

And best of all, even if you don’t like golf, you can’t help but like this game. It takes the idea of crazy golf, and then amps that crazy up a whole bunch, as you make your way around courses, trying to hit cars, birds, and even a house. It’s definitely not a serious golf game, but that’s what’s great about it, because it turns a boring sport into an extremely fun one. The only issue is, it probably isn’t going to help improve your golf game any time soon.

NBA 2K Mobile

A cutdown version of the popular NBA 2K titles that are available on consoles and PC, NBA 2K Mobile brings the popular basketball game to your hands. Whilst it doesn’t have the full features you expect to find on the AAA title on the main version of the game, it is an incredibly fun one to play on your phones, especially if you’re an NBA fan.

Take control of your favourite teams and players, and put them to the test as you learn how to pass, dribble and shoot all around the court. You can build your own teams too, collect cards, and take on other players around the world. And best of all it is free. But, if you really do want to progress quickly, you will have to invest some money. It’s not essential, but if you’re not wanting to play for hours on end, every day, then you’re going to have to for quick progression.

FM 2021 Mobile

For those who are more into the managerial side of things, and enjoy tactical battles, then FM 2021 Mobile will be the game for you. It’s a tuned down version of the full game available on PC, which means unlike the full game which can require some power to run the huge databases it offers, you won’t need a top of the range gaming phone to run this.

Once again, it’s a slightly stripped down version of the main game, similar to NBA 2K Mobile, although it’s a much closer experience to the real thing. You take on the role of a Manager of a football team, and have to build your squad, set their training routines and formations, and take them on a journey to success. It offers a great alternative to other sports games by focusing more on the tactical battles that the sport involves rather than actually being a player on the pitch.

And that about sums up our top sports titles you can find on the App Store. There are plenty of others out there too, for lots of sports we didn’t even mention. All you have to do to find them is type your favorite sports into the search bar, followed by game, and you’ll no doubt find something you like. If there is something we’ve missed off anyway, why not let us know in the comments and maybe we’ll check them out and include them in any future lists we make.