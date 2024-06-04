VALORANT: How To Fix This Version of Vanguard Requires Secure Boot?

Among the majority of FPS games available online, Valorant stands out as one of the best at present. Be it the graphics or the integrated gameplay experience, gamers appreciate the game for so many reasons.
However, with the good comes the downsides, too. Valorant issues and error codes have become frequent, leading to a frustrating gameplay experience. The worst part is that, in most cases, the root cause of the error is unknown.
Another seemingly standard Valorant error is “This version of Vanguard requires Secure Boot.” We have all the relevant details if you are experiencing something similar and don’t know how to navigate.
What is Vanguard?
For new gamers who aren’t well-versed in Valorant and its functionalities, you might be confused about Vanguard. Vanguard is “custom game security” software developed by Riot Games for games like Valorant.
Since its release, the software has been under much scrutiny and controversy due to concerns about its security breach. Most gamers report that the software serves as an “anti-cheat” system in the game, making the gameplay unfair.
Besides these complications, gamers also find Vanguard’s functionality complicated. It either stops functioning optimally or shows errors. The error code “VAN9003” is one of the most common, which triggers the need for a secure boot.
Why Does the Secure Boot Error Occur?
Before we examine the steps to fix the Vanguard secure boot error, let’s understand the root cause. Why is it happening, and what can you do to prevent it in the future?
Since Vanguard is an “anti-cheat” system, there are times when the files of this software get corrupted and damaged by other programs running in the background. This explains why running the game and the software with a secure boot has become mandatory.
You do have to change the BIOS settings and adjust the specifications to overcome the complications in the long run.
How to Enable Secure Boot for Vanguard and Valorant?
As we mentioned, the easiest and most direct way to enable the secure boot feature is to change the BIOS settings. However, this process involves many technicalities, so you need to stick around and understand individual steps until the end.
It is a four-step process, and you must follow them as specified:
Step 1
Start restarting your PC or laptop and wait for it to turn on. When it does, you must continuously click the BIOS button (F2, F10, and F12). Remember that the BIOS button could be different depending on the device you are using. Clicking the button will redirect you to the BIOS Setup page.
Step 2
Once on the BIOS setup window, navigate to “Boot Configuration.” Under that, you will find the “Secure Boot” option. Turn it on.
Step 3
Next, navigate to “Security.” From there, find the “Trusted Platform Module.” If you have an Intel device, the option will appear as “Intel Trusted Platform Module Technology.” If you have an AMD device, the option will appear as “AMD TPM Configuration.” Enable these options, too.
Step 4
Once you have enabled the TPM and Secure Boost options on your PC, restart the device again. You can then launch Valorant, and the Vanguard requires a secure boot error, which shouldn’t occur again.
Note: If the error persists even after fixing the BIOS settings, uninstall Valorant from your system and reinstall it.
Does your PC Support Secure Boot?
We have covered the steps to enable secure boot on your PC to bypass the Vanguard error. But what if your system doesn’t support a secure boot?
It is a possibility, so follow the steps to find out if your system supports the secure boot option or not:
- Open Windows Search, type “System Information,” and click on it.
- Go to “System Summary.”
- In BIOS Mode, if you have UEFI corresponding to Value and the Secure Boot option is either enabled or disabled, it means that your system supports secure boot.
- If Secure Support boot corresponds to “Unsupported,” it suggests that your system doesn’t support secure boot.
In the latter case, if the Vanguard error pops up, you won’t be able to fix the error. Switching to a different device, in that case, is your only option. But isn’t there any other workaround?
What Do You Do If a PC Doesn’t Support a Secure Boot?
Technically, switching to a different device is always an option. However, it isn’t an accessible and practical choice for every gamer.
According to the reports, Vanguard Secure Boot error occurs in the Windows 11 software version. So, if you have upgraded your system to Windows 11 and are experiencing this error, you need to downgrade to Windows 10.
There are many technicalities involved, depending on which device you are playing on and how you installed Windows 11 on the system. So, either way, you’d need to follow the instructions specified by Vanguard if you wish to play Valorant with ease.
Conclusion
Vanguard’s “Secure Boot” error has affected gamers’ play of Valorant. If you consistently encounter this error, the key is to understand the issues first. Once you get that out of the way, the next step is to implement a BIOS setting update, as we have explored in this guide. What errors are you encountering while playing Valorant?