Pokemon Light Platinum Cheats for GBA

The ROM community never stops being creative, and Pokémon Light Platinum is no exception. Wesley FG produced the fan-made ROM hack based on Pokémon Ruby. In the Zhery Region, gamers may access the game via Game Boy Advance (GBA) emulators on several platforms. While retaining the spirit of the original games, players may use standard cheat codes and exploits to get rare goods, legendary Pokémon, and an advantage in their quest to become the ultimate Pokémon champion.
While it may be upsetting that fan-made items may be as successful as the original, it demonstrates the need for greater inventiveness from legitimate developers. It’s beautiful to witness the community’s enthusiasm and readiness to contribute.
Pokémon Light Platinum Premise
As novice Pokémon Trainers, players embark on an adventure across this enthralling territory, where exciting challenges and new friendships await. However, a sinister and enigmatic power lurks above Zhery, threatening the Pokémon world’s balance.
With the assistance of your trusted Pokémon, you must foil nefarious organizations’ intentions, discover ancient mysteries, and finally establish your status as a genuine Pokémon Master. The voyage in Pokémon Light Platinum offers excitement, exploration, and the opportunity to form incredible bonds with Pokémon from all corners of this magnificent planet.
Pokémon Light Platinum Main Characters
The primary characters in the ROM hack are the same ones as Pokémon Ruby. They include your competitor, gym leaders, and the Elite Four. Other trainers and village residents are sprinkled around the map. Most have minimal or no dialogue choices. They are there to fill out the world. Of course, you’ll have to combat a lot of them, so you might want to use the Ignore Trainer cheat code.
Player Character (Protagonist)
The player character, also known as the protagonist, is the main avatar controlled by the player throughout the game. At the beginning of the game, players can choose their character’s gender and name. As they journey through the Zhery region, the player character encounters various Pokémon, battles trainers, and ultimately aims to become the Pokémon Champion.
Professor Jasmine
Professor Jasmine is the Pokémon Professor in the Zhery region, responsible for providing new trainers with their starter Pokémon and Pokédex. Professor Jasmine guides the player character on their journey as a mentor figure, offering advice and information about Pokémon and their habitats. Her research focuses on understanding the behavior and ecology of Pokémon in the Zhery region.
Team Steam Leader, Dr. Anthony
Dr. Anthony is the enigmatic leader of Team Steam, the primary antagonistic force in Pokémon Light Platinum. With ambitions of world domination, Dr. Anthony seeks to harness the power of Legendary Pokémon to achieve his nefarious goals. Throughout the game, the player character confronts Team Steam’s schemes and thwarts their plans to disrupt peace in the Zhery region.
Gym Leaders
The Zhery region is home to a diverse group of Gym Leaders, each specializing in a specific Pokémon type. These Gym Leaders serve as formidable opponents for the player character, testing their skills in Pokémon battles. Defeating Gym Leaders and earning their badges is essential for progressing through the game and challenging the Pokémon League.
Rival Trainer
The player character encounters a rival trainer throughout their journey, providing friendly competition and occasional rivalry. The rival trainer serves as a recurring character, appearing at various points in the game to challenge the player character to battles and track their progress. Over time, the rivalry between the player character and their rival evolves, leading to memorable encounters and character development.
Legendary Pokémon
Throughout Pokémon Light Platinum, players encounter Legendary Pokémon, rare and powerful creatures that are significant to the game’s storyline. These Legendary Pokémon, such as Rayquaza, Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina, play pivotal roles in the narrative, often tied to the conflict between Team Steam and the player character’s quest to save the Zhery region from chaos and destruction.
Cheats for Pokémon Light Platinum on GBA
Pokémon Light Platinum is a popular ROM hack of Pokémon Ruby for the Game Boy Advance (GBA) system. Like many Pokémon games, players can enhance their experience with cheats and cheat codes. These cheats can unlock rare Pokémon, provide unlimited items, and modify the game world. Here are some cheats to enhance your Pokémon Light Platinum gameplay experience.
Rare Candy Cheat
Rare Candies instantly level up a Pokémon by one level when used. To acquire Rare Candies in Pokémon Light Platinum, use the following cheat:
- Enter the master code: 82005274 0044
- Enter the code for Rare Candies: 82005274 0044
- Replace the “0044” with the desired quantity of Rare Candies (e.g., “0044” for one Rare Candy, “0099” for 99 Rare Candies).
Unlimited Master Balls Cheat
Master Balls are the most potent Poké Balls in the Pokémon universe, capable of catching any Pokémon without fail. To obtain unlimited Master Balls in Pokémon Light Platinum, use the following cheat:
- Enter the master code: 82005274 0001
- Enter the code for Master Balls: 82005274 0001
- You’ll receive unlimited Master Balls in your inventory.
Walk Through Walls Cheat
The Walk Through Walls cheat allows players to bypass obstacles and explore ordinarily inaccessible areas. To activate this cheat in Pokémon Light Platinum, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 7881A409 E2026E0C 8E883EFF 92E9660D
- Enter the code for Walk Through Walls: 7881A409 E2026E0C C56CFACA DC167904
Unlimited Money Cheat
Having unlimited money in Pokémon Light Platinum allows players to purchase any items or Pokémon they desire without worrying about funds. To activate this cheat, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 82005274 423F
- Enter the code for unlimited money: 82005274 000F 82005274 423F
Wild Pokémon Modifier Cheat
With the Wild Pokémon Modifier cheat, players can encounter any Pokémon they desire in the wild. To activate this cheat, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 83007CF6 0000
- Enter the code for the desired Pokémon: Replace the “XXXX” with the Pokémon’s corresponding hexadecimal ID (e.g., “Bulbasaur” is “0001”).
- Encounter any Pokémon you desire in the wild by walking through grass or other areas where Pokémon appear.
Instant Egg Cheat
The Instant Egg cheat allows players to hatch Pokémon Eggs, saving time and effort instantly. To activate this cheat, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 6266061B C8C9D80F
- Enter the code for Instant Egg: 26CFF07B 45E7AB03
Infinite PP Cheat
Having unlimited Power Points (PP) for moves allows players to use their Pokémon’s moves without worrying about running out of PP. To activate this cheat, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 82005274 0046
- Enter the code for Infinite PP: 82005274 0046
- Now, your Pokémon will have infinite PP for all their moves.
Shiny Pokémon Cheat
Shiny Pokémon are sporadic variants of regular Pokémon, distinguished by their alternate coloration. To encounter shiny Pokémon more frequently in Pokémon Light Platinum, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 39584B19 D80CC66A
- Enter the code for Shiny Pokémon: CE2CCCB2 5D8D815D
- Encounter Pokémon in the wild to have a higher chance of encountering shiny Pokémon.
Quick Level-Up Cheat
The Quick Level-Up cheat accelerates the leveling process for your Pokémon, allowing them to gain experience points and level up faster. To activate this cheat, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 82005274 0001
- Enter the code for Quick Level-Up: 82005274 XXXX
- Replace “XXXX” with the desired level for your Pokémon (e.g., “0144” for level 100).
Max Stat Points Cheat
Max Stat Points cheats to boost your Pokémon’s stats to their maximum potential, making them formidable in battles. To activate this cheat, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 82005274 6E6E
- Enter the code for Max Stat Points: 82005274 6E6E
- Your Pokémon will now have maximum stat points in all their attributes.
All TM/HM Cheat
With the All TM/HM cheat, players can obtain all Technical Machines (TMs) and Hidden Machines (HMs) in the game, granting access to a wide range of moves for their Pokémon. To activate this cheat, follow these steps:
- Enter the master code: 42025A0C 0121
- Enter the code for All TM/HM: 42025A2C 0121
- Now, you’ll have access to all TMs and HMs in your inventory.
How To Use Cheat Codes?
- Activate the Cheat Code System: Before entering cheat codes, enact the cheat code system in your emulator or device. This may involve accessing a specific menu or inputting a master code.
- Access the Cheat Code Input: Navigate to the cheat code input screen within your emulator or device settings. This screen is where you’ll enter the individual cheat codes.
- Enter the Cheat Code: Input the cheat code using the on-screen keyboard or controller buttons. Cheat codes are typically numbers and letters corresponding to specific in-game effects, such as obtaining items or modifying gameplay mechanics.
- Confirm and Enable the Cheat: After entering the cheat code, confirm and enable it within the cheat code input screen. This may involve selecting the cheat code from a list of available options and toggling it to the “on” position.
- Restart the Game: After enabling the cheat code, restart the Pokémon game to apply the changes. This ensures that the cheat code takes effect and begins influencing gameplay.
- Verify the Cheat Code’s Effects: After restarting the game, verify that the cheat code has been successfully applied. This may involve checking your inventory for newly obtained items, examining your Pokémon’s stats, or observing changes in gameplay mechanics.
- Adjust Cheat Code Settings: Some cheat codes may have additional settings or options that can be adjusted. If desired, revisit the cheat code input screen to modify these settings and customize your gameplay experience further.
- Save Your Progress: After applying cheat codes and adjusting settings, remember to save your progress in the game. This ensures that your changes are preserved and can be continued in future gaming sessions.
Final Thoughts
Entering cheat codes on Pokémon enhances gameplay by providing shortcuts, bonuses, and modifications. Following simple steps like activating the cheat code system, entering the code, and confirming its application can unlock various in-game effects. From obtaining rare items to modifying Pokémon stats, cheat codes offer players a range of options to customize their gaming experience. With proper implementation, cheat codes can add excitement and enjoyment to the Pokémon journey.