5 Tips For Getting Better At Madden NFL 22

The arrival of the latest Madden NFL game is always an exciting moment for football fan gamers. This year’s edition features the current greatest, Tom Brady, and the future greatest Patrick Mahomes on the front cover, and with the NFL currently enjoying a hot streak of standout teams and players, the playability of the game is better than ever.

Part of the appeal of Madden is that even newcomers can enjoy the action. But of course, we all know that it’s more enjoyable to play when you perform well. So if you’re one of those players who always ends up running around in circles, fear not. We’re on hand to guide you through some helpful tips that’ll ensure you’re a force to be reckoned with on the virtual gridiron.

Learn Which Players Will Win You Games

You’ll find it much easier to win your Madden NFL 22 duels if you’re playing with a good team. But it’s not just about the overall quality of the team that matters. How you utilize their best players plays a significant role, too. Of course, to do this, you’ll need to know A. the names of the star players and B. what they’re good at. If you can’t watch and analyze games yourself, read up on weekly NFL picks and insight from the experts. Through the course of reading, you’ll learn which players are hot property, as well as how you should use them.

Go Into The Training Zone

Do you think the professional players just magically perform at their highest level come matchday? No way. It’s all down to training. So why not take a leaf out of their book and hit the training field yourself? Madden’s training section is more extensive than most other sports games and will really help you to, first, get the basics of the game down and then, second, master some of the more difficult plays. Of course, spending some time on the training field — rather than playing against friends — may not sound like the most fun you can have with the game. But you’ll be thankful that you made the effort when you see how well you play when it comes to a real match.

Diversify Your Plays

It’s easy to fall into using the same plays over and over, especially if you’ve had prior success with them. But at some point, people will figure them out. Look at switching up your plays, or at least avoid becoming overly reliant on one play. You’ll be a more difficult opponent if you have a stack of very good moves rather than one brilliant one.

Slightly Superior Opponents

Some people think they’re good at Madden, but, in fact, they’re average at best. They fall into thinking this way because they always play against opponents who are inferior to them. You can’t claim to be a great player if your only opponent is your nine-year-old brother! To improve your skill level, there must be a challenging element to the game. So take a look at playing against gamers who are slightly better than you are. You’ll lose a bunch of games, sure, but you’ll be improving with every defeat. And it’ll be all the sweeter when you finally get the victory.

Something to remember: it’s best to avoid playing against opponents who are vastly superior to you. They’ll just run rings around you, and you won’t learn anything.

Play More

Finally, let’s remember the tried and tested mantra of practice, practice, practice. Once you’ve gotten the basics under your belt and thus understand how you’re supposed to be playing, the quality of your Madden performances will depend on how much time you spend playing the game. If you’re only playing for twenty minutes every couple of weeks, then you’ll be unlikely to improve. Get the right set up, and you’ll be happy to spend a little bit of time playing each day. It won’t be long before you’re turning in MVP-level performances!