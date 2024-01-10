55 Best Sims 4 CC Clothes You’ll Love it

The CC Clothes for Sims 4 is the finest method to personalize your Sims 4 experience and make your characters seem far more fascinating than vanilla EA outfits. These packs are excellent because they are handpicked selections of apparel that blend incredibly well together and can be used on many different sims!

These bundles are amazing as they allow you to acquire a wide variety of clothes that all function nicely together and have the same feel. Let’s check out the packs in detail!!

55 Best Sims 4 CC Clothes

Fancy Clothing CC Sims 4 For Women

– AHarris00britney and Ayoshi’s AxA 2020

Once again, we have the yearly AxA collaboration, and this one is just stunning. This bundle has one of our favorite products: a pair of shorts with daisies. Who doesn’t adore daisies? They also come in a variety of various swatches with designs such as cactuses on them.

– ImVikai’s Butterfly Collection

ImVikai’s butterfly collection feels like it walked out of the movie Clueless, and I’m here for it. This collection is from the late 1990s and early 2000s and takes me back to your youth.

This item collection includes two lovely hairstyles, and the updo looks stunning on that sim. There’s also a lot of usage of the Burberry pattern, which was big in the early 2000s, and wearing it over a button-down is so fun and wonderful. and there’s even a cropped shirt with a tiny tie-dye vest over another shirt, which is so fun.

– By Clumsy Alien, Eternity

As people get older, they are more fascinated by moons, stars, and suns, and this collection by clumsy aliens incorporates many of those elements into The Sims 4. This isn’t a large custom content bundle, but it has a handful of lovely pieces.

This set includes both dresses seen in the photograph, one with long sleeves and a shorter dress and one with spaghetti straps and a longer dress, both with a stunning metal belt with either suns or moons. You’ll also receive stunning rings and earrings to accent any outfit with these stunning features.

– ImVikai and GreenLlamas glitter

Once again, this Green Llamas and ImVikai thing pack leaped out of the early 2000s and has a plethora of stunning objects to add to your game. This bundle has stunning outfits, jeans, and hairstyles that take your breath away.

– AxA’s Paris

Once again, AHarris00 Britney and Ayoshi have collaborated on a gorgeous Paris-inspired AxA collection. This pack is the type of costumes you’d see wandering around Paris, London, or New York, and you’d want to appear as great as these folks do.

– Clumsy Alien’s Crash Course to Nowhere

The Road to nowhere collection is extremely fun and includes stunning short-length hair, a set of charming overalls for your sims to wear as everyday clothing and look so nice, some striped shirts, and a gorgeous patterned open-neck blouse.

– Plumbob Tea Society Rustic Romance Stuff

Once again, we have a collection from the Plumbob Tea Society, and this set includes a variety of goods and outfits that are ideal for a rustic wedding site.

– ImVikai’s Skull Collection

ImVikai designed this set for Simblreen with skulls and amazing patterned leggings. There are these cute skull earrings and a lovely rolled-sleeve crop shirt. The finest item in this set is undoubtedly those pants, which come in exciting designs with amazing zipper details.

– Sporty by Grimcookies

There aren’t enough fun sporting clothes in The Sims 4 with the same feelings as this fan-made item collection. This collection includes fantastic athletic-inspired clothes from brands such as Adidas and Nike.

– AxA’s Spring Collection

Once again, AHarris00Britney and Ayoshi have developed a stunning collection and have outdone themselves. Nothing beats the yellow skirt with the flowery design and the wonderful zipper in front.

– Summer Stroll by Synth x Luumia

After a lovely spring collection, Synth and Lumia present the summer stroll collection. This is a collection of outfits for macho sims with bright designs and summer vibes all around.

– Simblreen CC Collaboration 2019

The 2019 Simblreen collaboration by AHarris00 Britney, Ayoshi, and Dogs Will is a highly amusing line of Halloween attire. This set contains three lovely hairstyles: gorgeous high-waisted jeans, a flowing skirt, and a pair of shorts.

– 20NineScene

This bundle is fun for someone who grew up in the scene era and saw bands. This incorporates a lot of scene fashion from the early 2000s into The Sims 4, which needs to be improved.

– Illusions

Clumsy Alien is a creative designer who creates extremely stunning things that are one-of-a-kind and fit in well with the game. This Illusions cc stuff pack is a terrific alternative since it includes separate parts that would go nicely together or with any other numerous packs developed by clumsy aliens.

– Koselig

The Koselig pack adds some extremely nice and pleasant-looking stuff to your game and comes next to our list. This set includes two hairstyles: a cardigan, earrings, a pullover, and a pair of overalls.

– The Summer Flow

Summer Flow is the pack for you if you’re seeking gorgeous designs in bright colors for your sims to wear in the spring and summer. The designs and forms in this clothing bundle have a nostalgic vibe and make you happy when you view them.

– The Solstice Series

The nicest part about obtaining bespoke content is how unique the pieces are; they are unlike anything we’ve ever gotten from EA and can be quite fashionable and up-to-date. The Solstice collection is a terrific example, with some nice see-through pieces. feminine shirts with a little white bra underneath

Sims 4 Outfit CC For ‘It’ Girls

– The Senior Year

As many of us know, the teen life stage in The Sims 4 is completely overlooked by EA, with few goods designed expressly for this age group. The Senior Year Stuff Pack is fantastic since it provides a slew of products ideal for your adolescent.

– Cottage Style

Even though we received a complete bundle of cottage-inspired apparel, it never feels like enough. The Cottage Fashion thing set goes well with Cottage Living. Sims wearing these outfits will appear like they belong in Henford-On-Bagley and blend in.

– Beautiful and savage

The lovely & savage bundle offers everything you need if you seek stylish apparel that will work well in your game. This bundle includes seven lovely hairstyles with gorgeous bubbling hair effects and some chopped clips for added flare.

– Mary Sims’ Sims 4 Maxis Match Clothing CC Pack [GWEN]

A sweater (30 swatches), a t-shirt (35 swatches), and pants (27 swatches) are included in this maxis match apparel collection.

You can surely go creative with this CC! Mix and mix whatever item you like, but remember to keep your sim’s personality in mind!

Sims 4 Male CC Clothing

– FerdianaSims’ Sims 4 Male Clothing CC Pack

Regarding clothes CC, male sims are frequently overlooked or underserved. If you’ve been thinking the same thing and are searching for unique clothing for your male sim, check out this CC set!

This Sims 4 clothes CC set is intended for male Sims of various ages (infant, kid, and adult). It has SO MANY MEN’S CLOTHES (40 to be exact). Many of them are quite nice and well-designed.

Sims 4 Cute Dress CC

– Mary Sims Maxis Match Clothing CC [DAISY DRESS]

What a lovely CC for feminine sims! It has a massive 43 SWATCHES, so be ready to be enthralled!

This CC is a dream for everyone who likes feminine, ladylike clothes or wants to make their female sims appear even more beautiful.

Sims 4 Female Clothing CC [CUTE & DAINTY TANK TOPS] by SimLaughLove

Do you like tank tops? If so, don’t forget to check out this stunning tank top CC!

It includes a variety of swatches to select from, including solids and colorful designs.

It goes well with various skirts, jeans, and even leggings.

– Oakiyo’s Sims 4 CC Clothing [HAWTHORN]

What a stunning outfit!

This Sims 4 clothes CC features some fantastic CAS pieces! It is base-game compatible and includes not just outfits but even hair!

This attire is basic but attractive. It looks so comfortable that you’d undoubtedly like to have one in real life!

– Divinecap’s Sims 4 Female Clothing CC [CASUAL BASICS]

Let’s start with the fundamentals, shall we? Plain does not imply uninteresting. In truth, you can improve your sim’s appearance by doing something easy!

Check out this CC if you like apparel with a minimalist style! This collection includes beautifully designed apparel pieces that appear basic yet magnificent!

After installing this CC, you can pair the clothing items with various goods.

– Senate’s Sims 4 Clothes CC [JULY 2021]

The components in this CC bundle are VERY BEAUTIFUL! Check out this one if you like cute feminine apparel CC! This CC is also appropriate for cottage life or if you want a cottagecore vibe!

This imaginative custom content includes two types of gowns, one with a 3/4 length sleeve and ruffle collar and the other with an enormous collar. Both are quite stunning, and you should certainly check them out!

– Cardigans CC for Sims 4 by dreamgirl

Cardigans and cable knits in various swatches are included in this apparel CC. It’s a versatile item of apparel that can be used with various outfits!

The green cardigan with flower designs is stunning. However, the white one is also extremely attractive. Both are ideal for a pleasant tea time on a cold day.

– ChippedSim’s Sims 4 Raincoat CC

A CC for cold weather clothes!

This CC raincoat is so adorable that you must have it! You have many options with different swatches to select from!

Don’t forget to match them with the matching pants or outfit to complete your sim’s style!

– Myshunosun’s Sims 4 Clothing CC Pack [HOLOGRAM]

Myshunosun makes SO many AMAZING SIMS 4 CUSTOM CONTENT, such as this clothes CC bundle.

This CC collection includes 5 lovely CAS objects!

The overalls are everyone’s favorite piece in this CC collection. It comes in 16 different swatches and is base-game compatible. You can match it with any color t-shirt to make your sim appear youthful or happy!

Beautiful Sims 4 CC clothes for skirt fans!

– Trillyke’s Sims 4 Skirt CC [DOROTHY]

A skirt is a highly adaptable item of apparel. It can be worn for various events and might inspire different styles depending on how you wear it.

If you want your sim to wear skirts, especially high-waisted skirts, you should check out this apparel CC right now!

Pair it with a lovely floral blouse to make your sim seem adorable!

– Senate’s Sims 4 Clothing CC Pack [JANUARY 2021]

This gorgeous bespoke content contains an oversized shirt dress, belted pencil dress, cropped tied-up shirt, buttoned-up shirt, and SO MANY different color watches.

This CC attire is more “high-style” than everyday wear. Having said that, you can still retain it in case your sim needs something fashionable to wear for the day.

– Nolan-Sims Sims 4 Jeans CC [TRILL JEANS]

How adorable is that?

CC, this is one of our favorite Sims 4 jeans!

You can wear it with everything from crop tops to blouses to normal T-shirts. It’s quite adaptable, so don’t be scared to mix and combine!

This jeans CC has a variety of trousers, including shorts, jeans, and skirts! It comes in a variety of colors and is base-game compatible!

– Vanessa Sims 4 Clothing CC Pack [BREATH OF YOUTH]

We suggest this collection if you want to download ONE THING from this entire list for your female sim!

This is an absolutely stunning Sims 4 clothes CC bundle for your feminine sim! It’s backward compatible with the basic game!

This includes five items: a dress with sixteen swatches, a top with thirteen swatches, a sweater with eighteen samples, a pair of trousers with thirteen swatches, and a bag with thirteen swatches!

– Trillyke’s Sims 4 Cropped Skinnies CC for Female [LOVE ME RIGHT]

Don’t overlook this one if you need additional CC jeans for TS4!

You can easily help your sim appear lovely with these multipurpose jeans CC! Because these jeans CC come in various colors, it’s an excellent custom for swimmers who dislike the dull appearance of blue jeans. Oh, and it works with the base game!

– Mary Sims Sims 4 Dress CC [AGATHA DRESS]

This CC outfit is too adorable to pass up!!

A lovely CC gown that comes with 54 swatches!! It’s not just attractive, but also really lovely and impossible to resist!

Install this custom material in your game if you want to simultaneously make your sim appear very sweet and gorgeous! It’s well worth it!

– Miiko’s Sims 4 Beautiful Dress CC [STRAWBERRY DRESS]

As if this list didn’t already include enough lovely dresses, CC… Here’s an incredible apparel CC with a feminine touch!

Are you looking for some cute apparel CC for your female sim? Then have a look at this lovely midi dress!

It has beautiful clothing, as you can see in the image! Strawberry prints are ideal for summer!

– Saliwa’s Sims 4 Female Clothing CC [SKINNY FIT JEANS]

Another Sims 4 jeans CC for denim fans!

If you genuinely adore jeans and want your sim to wear them everywhere, you will want a larger assortment of jeans with custom content. And if that’s the case, you should look at this one!

Pretty jeans for stylish sims! Take a look at those pockets!

sonde scent’s Sims 4 Clothing CC [QUINTUPLE SHORTS]

Sims 4 Posh Adult Clothing CC

Do you want to make your adult sim appear both lovely and sharp? Try this CC!

A decent pair of shorts can drastically elevate your sim’s appearance, especially when matched with an exquisite top.

If you want to add additional shorts to your CC collection, this shorts CC is a wonderful choice.

– Sondescent’s Sims 4 Sporty Clothing CC [RIPE STRIPE JOGGING SHOES]

A casual clothes set for your female sim!

When your sim is resting at home, pair it with basic clothing like a T-shirt or other casual clothes!

Don’t worry about the hue; it comes with various samples to find one you like!

– Simkath CC Leggings [WOOLRIDGE]

What should I wear at home? Leggings are among the most popular alternatives, but the list is unlimited. And these adorable leggings will make your female sim appear lovely!

Leggings can be worn with almost anything. If your sim is resting at home or exercising, she can wear a tank top or T-shirt. Always choose the proper color so the leggings and top look amazing together!

Sims 4 Clothes CC: Children’s Clothing CC

– Madlen’s Sims 4 Jacket CC (KORINNA JACKET)

This CC apparel is designed for children and toddler sims.

Madlen is one of the most talented CC designers out there.

This adorable CC jacket is available in a variety of color swatches!

– Lillka’s Sims 4 Cute Toddler Clothing CC [AURORA DRESS]

cc aurora gown

This gown is gorgeous and lovely! It comes with 15 swatches and is base-game compatible!

This looks good as a pajama or as regular wear. Just make sure you choose the appropriate swatch for the occasion.

Also, while selecting an outfit for your sim, ALWAYS keep their personality in mind. Make sure that their outfit matches their character well.

– KaTPurpura’s Sims 4 Girl Clothing CC [ALIGHIERI DRESS]

You can use this lovely gown to enhance the beauty of your child sim! The puffy sleeves feature adorable ruffled edges!

Install this CC in your game to make your small sim appear more stylish.

– Casteru’s Sims 4 Toddler Clothing CC [GINGHAM DRESS WITH BELT]

A belt dress is a unique and elegant design that your tiny sim can wear!

This CC is a terrific way to make your child appear nice in a belt dress.

If you’ve been playing TS4 for a long time and haven’t checked out Casteru’s beautiful custom stuff, you should do so now!

– Simiracle’s Sims 4 Children Sweater CC [UTILITY SWEATER]

A fantastically designed sweater CC for kids’ sims!

This sweater is both functional and fashionable! Your young sim can wear it at different times and with different shorts!

This outfit CC includes 24 samples, so choose your favorite!

Miscellaneous Sims CC Clothing Mods

KLAUDIA toksik

Kathryn Bralet Lace Wedding Dress

Gradient Leila Sidecut out by SLYD

Swimsuit PZC_Reina by PINKZOMBIECUPCAKES

Summer Love Jeans by pink

Toksik-balae shirt

Toksik baleo dress

Nike Air athletic outfit by saliwa

Athletic outfit by pureism

Cropped hoodie by vainsims

Yoyo let loose pants hy mclaysims

Athletic sweatshirt by Simsfang

Final Thoughts

Those are some amazing and exciting packs to add to The Sims 4, and Sims will never again wear dull EA outfits. Hopefully, you discovered a cc item pack or two that you want to add to your game, and have fun playing!