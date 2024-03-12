For Honor Tier List

An action game published by Ubisoft and released worldwide for Playstation 4, Windows X, Xbox on.

There are 29 characters with unique attack patterns and skills.

The most played modes are Brawl, Dominion, and Duel

The For Honor Heroes collection is divided into multiple factions, namely Viking, The Outlanders, Samurai, Wu Lin, and Knights.

Moreover, four distinct types also define each For Honor character. The types are Heavy, Assassin, Hybrid, and Vanguard.

The top high-performing units of For Honor are as follows: Jiang Jun of the Wu Lin faction Nobushi from Samurai and Conqueror, Warmonger, and Gryphon from the group of Knights.



Aramusha, Shinobi , and Peacekeeper are, however, the current worst heroes in For Honor.

Characters with a daunting learning curve are ranked lower than the rest and are not recommended for competitive gameplay.

There are classes defined in For honor.

Hero class – They are elite soldiers.

1.1 Assassin

1.2 Heavy

1.3 Hybrid

1.4 Vanguard

Factions – They are groups in For honor that players can join at the beginning of the game.

2.1 Knights

2.2 Samurai

2.3 Vikings

2.4 Wulin

S TIER

Shinobi– Samurai/AssassinKyoshin (Hybrid)

Silent warriors, Magic like ninja arts, and kills are very powerful. Heath and speed value is 120, while speed sprint is 7.5m/s. Weapons: Kama(japanese weapon) with chains and weight attached .

Tier 1: Kagerou, Iron lungs, Speed revive

Tier 2 : Hikarimore, Smoke Bomb, Arrow strike

Tier 3: Hikari to kage, Tough as nails, Protected revive

Tier 4: Mugen Houyou, Arrow storm, fear itself.

Warlord

Their health is 140 and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 7m/s.

Their fighting style is simple yet brutal. They wear leather and animal pelt over chain mail. Their weapons are shield and Ulfberht. Block almost every attack with his shield. He can perform powerful jump attacks. He has perfect defense ability.

Tier 1: Speed revive, Rush, Deadly

Tier 2: Bear trap, juggernaut, Flesh wound

Tier 3: Fury, tough as nails, punch through

Tier 4: Regenerate, Auto revive, Fire flask

Warmonger (Vanguard)

They always take down their opponents. They use an ability called corruption which is very useful against all groups. Their choice of weapon is the flamberge Greatsword, a two handed sword. They are the leaders of the order of horkos, a secret society that has members from all factions. The health and stamina is 130 while the sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Corruption Blade, Rush, Conqueror

Tier 2: Elixir of corruption, Arrow Strike, Flesh Wound

Tier 3: Power of corruption, Punch through, Tough as nails

Tier 4: Corruption Blast, Arrow storm, Auto revive

Conqueror (Heavy)

They are heavily armored warriors, relying on a defensive style with their heater shield . They wear an enclosed helm and a pair of poleyns. They wear a leather jerkin with some visible plating as well as a decorated cloth scapular. Their health and stamina is 140 and 120 respectively and sprint speed is 6 m/s.

Tier 1: Speed Revive, Conqueror, Body count

Tier 2: Juggernaut, Shield basher, Fiat lux

Tier 3: Punch through, Heal on block, Pungo Mortis

Tier 4: Dauntless, Regenerate, Catapult

Nobushi (Hybrid)

An absolute beast, They have a log weapon that can slice through even the toughest of things. Health and Stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s. They are elegant fighters with curious weapons. They are one of the most effective fighters the samurai have. They wear mouthless mask and an amigasa hat.

Tier 1: Iron lungs, Speed revive, Body count

Tier 2: Arrow strike, Smoke bomb, Executioner’s Respite

Tier 3: Second wind, Longbow, Sharpen Blade

Tier 4: Stalwart banner, Arrow storm, Fire trap

Jiang Jun (Heavy)

A powerful fighter , performs well in groups. His primary weapon is Guandao which helps in dodging attacks easily . They are one of the most experienced Wu Lin leaders. Their loyalty and their sense are unmatched. Their health is 140 and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 6.25m/s.

Tier 1: Against all odds , Deadly, Speed revive

Tier 2:Benefaction, Inspire, Executioner’s respite

Tier 3: Soothing mist, Tough as nails, Second wind

Tier 4: Fiery Barrage, Fire flask, Phalanx

Shinobi (Assassin)

They are silent warriors. They are undercover fighters, and can dispatch enemies quickly with the kusarigama they hold in hand. A chain and weight attached with them which help them to attack. Health is 110 while the stamina is 135 and sprint speed is 7.5 m/s.

Tier 1: Bounty Hunter, Stealth, Kiai

Tier 2: Smoke bomb, Shooting stars, Executioner’s respite

Tier 3: Sharpen blade, Nukekubi , Slip through

Tier 4: Arrow storm, Nail bomb, Yama Uba

A-TIER

Hitokiri Character

They have no faith in humanity. They wear a large waistcloth known as the uwa-obi decorated with white puppet heads which symbolize the victims they’ve executed.Health is 140 while the stamina is 130 and sprint speed is 6.25m/s.

Tier 1: Deliverance, Fast recovery, Iron lungs

Tier 2: Tainted Gift, Blood lust, Righteous deflection

Tier 3: Spirit shroud, Heal on block, Nukekubi

Tier 4: Senbonzakura, Regenerate, Fear itself

Shugoki Character

They possess the strength of a giant with an incredible will. Their weapon is as deadly and precise as any blade. The shugoki wears massive wooden plates protecting his torso and arms. Health is 120 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 5.5m/s

Tier 1: Speed revive, Iron lungs, Throw farther

Tier 2: Short Tempered, Smoke bomb, Juggernaut

Tier 3:Punch through, Longbow, Hard to kill

Tier 4: Staggering blow, Arrow storm, Regenerate

Kensei Character

They wear heavy armor and fight with the nodachi, a longer version of the katana that cleaves enemies with powerful strikes. They spend their lives by fighting and training, to attain the level of perfection. They wear a sleeveless coat.Health is 125 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 6 m/s.

Tier 1: Fast recovery, Body count, Iron lungs

Tier 2: Inspire, Smoke bomb, chilling stare

Tier 3: Second wind, Long bow, Steadfast

Tier 4: Arrow storm, Stalwart banner, Unblockable

Black Prior Character

They are heavy heroes who fight alongside the knights . Their arms and legs are covered with plate armor. They also wear a chainmail hood that has a steel crown on top. Their weapon is an arming sword. Health is 120 while the stamina is 140 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1:Sinister shield, Iron lungs, Speed revive

Tier 2: Healing ward, Doom banner, Inspire

Tier 3: Oath breaker, Punch through, Tough as nails

Tier 4: Umbral shelter, Regenerate, Morale booster

Shaolin Character

They are fierce warrior monks known for their fighting style and their prowess with the staff. They spend their days training and fighting. They hold their prayers close to them. They wear a pair of bracers and greaves and robes. Their weapon is a long ranged weapon.Health and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Qi Trap, stealth, Iron lungs

Tier 2: Blink, Winner’s advantage, Thick skin

Tier 3: Invigorate, Heal on block, Nukekubi

Tier 4: Blessed projection, Slippery, Scout

Nuxia Character

They are the female bodyguards, they roam the battlefield on their own terms. They wear a headband on their head. They also wear sleek metal pauldrons, rerebraces and bracers. Health and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Deadly duet, Bounty hunter, Rush

Tier 2: Caltrops, Executioner’s respite, Thrilling comeback

Tier 3: Thread of fate, Slip through, Takedown

Tier 4: Infection, Regenerate, Berserker

Berserker Character

The berserker wear little armor, only light leather shoulder pads and animals pelts with a mask over their eyes. Their weapon is a hand ax which combines speed of handling with the balance required. Health is 120 while the stamina is 140 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Bounty hunter, Stun trap, Rush

Tier 2: Executioner’s Respite, Bear trap, Doom banner

Tier 3:Throwing axe, Sharpen blade, Fury

Tier 4: Berserker, Fire flask, Fear itself

B-TIER

Jormungandr Character

They fight to crush the weak before the coming of Ragnarok. They believe only the most worthy must remain for the great battle. They wear their devotion to the great serpent on their scarred bodies. They paint their body with the blood and ground bones of their victims and use human bones and leather for clothing. Health is 130 and stamina is 140, while sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Jotunn salve, Body count, Tireless

Tier 2: Hamarr’s favor, Centurion’s march, Righteous deflection

Tier 3: Zealot’s bolt, Punch through, Hard to kill

Tier 4:Twilight of the gods, Scout, Auto revive

Highlander Character

They never attack in the first place, instead they wait for their opponents to attack first. They have most of their armor covered by their clothes . They wear a fur cape and a metal headband. They have the heaviest and the longest sword on the battlefield.Health is 125 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 5.5m/s.

Tier 1: Rush, Body count, Fast recovery

Tier 2: Bear trap, Inspire, Winner’s advantage

Tier 3: Second wind, Longbow, Fury

Tier 4: Spear storm, Fire flask, Champion’s aura

Raider Character

They fight with heavy two handed axes. They stay at the forefront of the viking horde, always looking for their enemies. Their bodies are covered with tattoos. They have one of the most fearsome weapons , and that is long axes Health is 140 while the stamina is 130 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Rush, Tireless, Body count

Tier 2: Marked for death, Inspire, Bear trap

Tier 3: Second wind, Fury, Battlecry

Tier 4: Fire flask, Stalwart banner, Slippery

Gryphon Character

The gryphon hero is a polyglot, an individual who can either actively or passively communicate in multiple languages. They don’t wear any kind of headgear or mask. Health is 130 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Stern stare, Speed revive, Fast recovery

Tier 2: Draconite mist, Flesh wound, Winner’s advantage

Tier 3: Draconite bolt, Tough as nails, Fury

Tier 4: Draconite cleaner, Champion’s aura, Arrow storm

Zhanhu Character

They are the right hands of powerful rulers. They consider their lives forfeit, they are the true masters of artillery. They wear silk garments with embroidery patterns, They don’t wear heavy armor to protect themselves. Their weapon is single bladed chinese greatsword .Health is 125 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Fiery tusk, Fast recovery, Bounty hunter

Tier 2: Qilin ruse, Thick skin, Winner’s advantage

Tier 3: Fiery breath, Longbow, Nukekubi

Tier 4: Scorching deluge, Regenerate, Last laugh

Shaman Character

She is one of the deadliest warriors alive and she will feast on your bones. Her hatchet and dagger are thirsty. She wears very little armor, only a leather tunic and pants with a sash wrapped around her waist. Health and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 7.5m/s.

Tier 1: Rush, Stealth, Stun trap

Tier 2: Bear trap, Executioner’s respite, Flesh wound

Tier 3: Fury, Second wind, Hand axe

Tier 4: Fire flask, Nail bomb, Scout

C TIER

Orochi Character

They roam the battlefield like ghosts, unfortunate to cross their path. They protect themselves by throwing deadly knives and by using a poisoned blade. Health and stamina is 120 while sprint speed is 7.5m/s.

Tier 1: Bounty hunter, Kiai, Iron lungs

Tier 2: Smoke bomb, Kunai, Executioner’s respite

Tier 3: Longbow, Sharpen blade, Slip through

Tier 4: Nail bomb, Fear itself, Arrow storm

Centurion Character

They see the battlefield like a chess board. They wear a metal face mask, and metal musculata with bracers and greaves. They use a short blade for cutting, chopping and thrusting. Health is 120 and stamina is 160 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Body count, Bounty hunter, Rush

Tier 2: Inspire, Haymaker, Centurion’s March

Tier 3: Second wind, Pugio, Sharpen blade

Tier 4: Catapult, Stalwart banner, Phalanx

Peacekeeper Character

They are quick, lethal, and can win a fight before their enemy even knows they are there. They wear light leather with hints of mail underneath. They are equipped with armored shoulder plates and shin protectors.Health is 120 while stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7.5 m/s.

Tier 1:Bounty hunter, Stealth, Conqueror

Tier 2: Fiat lux, Thick skin, Executioner’s respite

Tier 3: Crossbow, Pungo mortis, Sharpen blade

Tier 4: Fear itself, Catapult, Last laugh

Valkyrie Character

They fight and earn glory . They are scouts and trackers who use their spears and shields to deadly effect. They wear mostly leather armor with some metal plates. A sharpened metal point at the ends of a long wooden shaft is their weapon.

Tier 1: Rush, Deadly, Bounty hunter

Tier 2: Blood lust, Bear trap, Juggernaut

Tier 3: Javelin, Fury, Sharpen blade

Tier 4: Scout, Fire flask, Regenerate

D-TIER

Gladiator Character

They are fighters by trade. They wear very little armor. Health is 150 while stamina is 150 and sprint speed is 7.5m/s.

Tier 1: Iron lungs, Bounty hunter, Deadly

Tier 2: Righteous deflection, Haymaker, Executioner’s respite

Tier 3: Pungo mortis, Neptune’s wrath, Boleadoras

Tier 4: Fear itself, Catapult, Roar of the crows

Warden Character

They are extremely powerful. They attack by swinging its arm downward.They are blind and rely on vibrations , smell, touch and wool.They are immune to damage from fire. Their health is 130 while stamina is 12 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Body count, Conqueror, Come at me

Tier 2: Inspire, Fiat lux, Thrilling comeback

Tier 3: Second wind, Pungo mortis, Takedown

Tier 4: Catapult, Stalwart banner, Morale booster

Tiandi Character

Their weapon is the Dao blade. They are renowned for their courage and dignity in battle. They fight with immense dedication. Health is 130, while stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 6.5m/s.

Tier 1: Rally call, come at me, Tireless

Tier 2: Sacrifice, Marked for death, Doom banner

Tier 3: Vital leech, Battlecry, Protected revive

Tier 4: Indomitable, Morale booster, Last laugh

LOL-TIER

Aramusha Character

They are the brash enforcers for more powerful samurai houses. An elite warrior who wields dual katana with deadly grace. They are rough and wild warriors. Health is 120 , Stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.

Tier 1: Iron lungs, Body count, Deadly

Tier 2: Smoke bomb, Juggernaut, Short tempered

Tier 3: Second wind, Sharpen blade, Long bow

Tier 4: Arrow storm, Stalwart banner, Fear itself

Lawbringer Character

Their counter attack is very powerful. They bash and unblock heavy finishers by applying constant pressure . Health is 140 and stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.