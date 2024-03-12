For Honor Tier List

- An action game published by Ubisoft and released worldwide for Playstation 4, Windows X, Xbox on.
- There are 29 characters with unique attack patterns and skills.
- The most played modes are Brawl, Dominion, and Duel
- The For Honor Heroes collection is divided into multiple factions, namely Viking, The Outlanders, Samurai, Wu Lin, and Knights.
- Moreover, four distinct types also define each For Honor character. The types are Heavy, Assassin, Hybrid, and Vanguard.
- The top high-performing units of For Honor are as follows:
- Jiang Jun of the Wu Lin faction
- Nobushi from Samurai
- and Conqueror, Warmonger, and Gryphon from the group of Knights.
- Aramusha, Shinobi, and Peacekeeper are, however, the current worst heroes in For Honor.
- Characters with a daunting learning curve are ranked lower than the rest and are not recommended for competitive gameplay.
- There are classes defined in For honor.
Hero class – They are elite soldiers.
1.1 Assassin
1.2 Heavy
1.3 Hybrid
1.4 Vanguard
Factions – They are groups in For honor that players can join at the beginning of the game.
2.1 Knights
2.2 Samurai
2.3 Vikings
2.4 Wulin
S TIER
Shinobi– Samurai/AssassinKyoshin (Hybrid)
Silent warriors, Magic like ninja arts, and kills are very powerful. Heath and speed value is 120, while speed sprint is 7.5m/s. Weapons: Kama(japanese weapon) with chains and weight attached .
- Tier 1: Kagerou, Iron lungs, Speed revive
- Tier 2 : Hikarimore, Smoke Bomb, Arrow strike
- Tier 3: Hikari to kage, Tough as nails, Protected revive
- Tier 4: Mugen Houyou, Arrow storm, fear itself.
Warlord
Their health is 140 and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 7m/s.
Their fighting style is simple yet brutal. They wear leather and animal pelt over chain mail. Their weapons are shield and Ulfberht. Block almost every attack with his shield. He can perform powerful jump attacks. He has perfect defense ability.
- Tier 1: Speed revive, Rush, Deadly
- Tier 2: Bear trap, juggernaut, Flesh wound
- Tier 3: Fury, tough as nails, punch through
- Tier 4: Regenerate, Auto revive, Fire flask
Warmonger (Vanguard)
They always take down their opponents. They use an ability called corruption which is very useful against all groups. Their choice of weapon is the flamberge Greatsword, a two handed sword. They are the leaders of the order of horkos, a secret society that has members from all factions. The health and stamina is 130 while the sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Corruption Blade, Rush, Conqueror
- Tier 2: Elixir of corruption, Arrow Strike, Flesh Wound
- Tier 3: Power of corruption, Punch through, Tough as nails
- Tier 4: Corruption Blast, Arrow storm, Auto revive
Conqueror (Heavy)
They are heavily armored warriors, relying on a defensive style with their heater shield . They wear an enclosed helm and a pair of poleyns. They wear a leather jerkin with some visible plating as well as a decorated cloth scapular. Their health and stamina is 140 and 120 respectively and sprint speed is 6 m/s.
- Tier 1: Speed Revive, Conqueror, Body count
- Tier 2: Juggernaut, Shield basher, Fiat lux
- Tier 3: Punch through, Heal on block, Pungo Mortis
- Tier 4: Dauntless, Regenerate, Catapult
Nobushi (Hybrid)
An absolute beast, They have a log weapon that can slice through even the toughest of things. Health and Stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s. They are elegant fighters with curious weapons. They are one of the most effective fighters the samurai have. They wear mouthless mask and an amigasa hat.
- Tier 1: Iron lungs, Speed revive, Body count
- Tier 2: Arrow strike, Smoke bomb, Executioner’s Respite
- Tier 3: Second wind, Longbow, Sharpen Blade
- Tier 4: Stalwart banner, Arrow storm, Fire trap
Jiang Jun (Heavy)
A powerful fighter , performs well in groups. His primary weapon is Guandao which helps in dodging attacks easily . They are one of the most experienced Wu Lin leaders. Their loyalty and their sense are unmatched. Their health is 140 and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 6.25m/s.
- Tier 1: Against all odds , Deadly, Speed revive
- Tier 2:Benefaction, Inspire, Executioner’s respite
- Tier 3: Soothing mist, Tough as nails, Second wind
- Tier 4: Fiery Barrage, Fire flask, Phalanx
Shinobi (Assassin)
They are silent warriors. They are undercover fighters, and can dispatch enemies quickly with the kusarigama they hold in hand. A chain and weight attached with them which help them to attack. Health is 110 while the stamina is 135 and sprint speed is 7.5 m/s.
- Tier 1: Bounty Hunter, Stealth, Kiai
- Tier 2: Smoke bomb, Shooting stars, Executioner’s respite
- Tier 3: Sharpen blade, Nukekubi , Slip through
- Tier 4: Arrow storm, Nail bomb, Yama Uba
A-TIER
Hitokiri Character
They have no faith in humanity. They wear a large waistcloth known as the uwa-obi decorated with white puppet heads which symbolize the victims they’ve executed.Health is 140 while the stamina is 130 and sprint speed is 6.25m/s.
- Tier 1: Deliverance, Fast recovery, Iron lungs
- Tier 2: Tainted Gift, Blood lust, Righteous deflection
- Tier 3: Spirit shroud, Heal on block, Nukekubi
- Tier 4: Senbonzakura, Regenerate, Fear itself
Shugoki Character
They possess the strength of a giant with an incredible will. Their weapon is as deadly and precise as any blade. The shugoki wears massive wooden plates protecting his torso and arms. Health is 120 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 5.5m/s
- Tier 1: Speed revive, Iron lungs, Throw farther
- Tier 2: Short Tempered, Smoke bomb, Juggernaut
- Tier 3:Punch through, Longbow, Hard to kill
- Tier 4: Staggering blow, Arrow storm, Regenerate
Kensei Character
They wear heavy armor and fight with the nodachi, a longer version of the katana that cleaves enemies with powerful strikes. They spend their lives by fighting and training, to attain the level of perfection. They wear a sleeveless coat.Health is 125 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 6 m/s.
- Tier 1: Fast recovery, Body count, Iron lungs
- Tier 2: Inspire, Smoke bomb, chilling stare
- Tier 3: Second wind, Long bow, Steadfast
- Tier 4: Arrow storm, Stalwart banner, Unblockable
Black Prior Character
They are heavy heroes who fight alongside the knights . Their arms and legs are covered with plate armor. They also wear a chainmail hood that has a steel crown on top. Their weapon is an arming sword. Health is 120 while the stamina is 140 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1:Sinister shield, Iron lungs, Speed revive
- Tier 2: Healing ward, Doom banner, Inspire
- Tier 3: Oath breaker, Punch through, Tough as nails
- Tier 4: Umbral shelter, Regenerate, Morale booster
Shaolin Character
They are fierce warrior monks known for their fighting style and their prowess with the staff. They spend their days training and fighting. They hold their prayers close to them. They wear a pair of bracers and greaves and robes. Their weapon is a long ranged weapon.Health and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Qi Trap, stealth, Iron lungs
- Tier 2: Blink, Winner’s advantage, Thick skin
- Tier 3: Invigorate, Heal on block, Nukekubi
- Tier 4: Blessed projection, Slippery, Scout
Nuxia Character
They are the female bodyguards, they roam the battlefield on their own terms. They wear a headband on their head. They also wear sleek metal pauldrons, rerebraces and bracers. Health and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Deadly duet, Bounty hunter, Rush
- Tier 2: Caltrops, Executioner’s respite, Thrilling comeback
- Tier 3: Thread of fate, Slip through, Takedown
- Tier 4: Infection, Regenerate, Berserker
Berserker Character
The berserker wear little armor, only light leather shoulder pads and animals pelts with a mask over their eyes. Their weapon is a hand ax which combines speed of handling with the balance required. Health is 120 while the stamina is 140 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Bounty hunter, Stun trap, Rush
- Tier 2: Executioner’s Respite, Bear trap, Doom banner
- Tier 3:Throwing axe, Sharpen blade, Fury
- Tier 4: Berserker, Fire flask, Fear itself
B-TIER
Jormungandr Character
They fight to crush the weak before the coming of Ragnarok. They believe only the most worthy must remain for the great battle. They wear their devotion to the great serpent on their scarred bodies. They paint their body with the blood and ground bones of their victims and use human bones and leather for clothing. Health is 130 and stamina is 140, while sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Jotunn salve, Body count, Tireless
- Tier 2: Hamarr’s favor, Centurion’s march, Righteous deflection
- Tier 3: Zealot’s bolt, Punch through, Hard to kill
- Tier 4:Twilight of the gods, Scout, Auto revive
Highlander Character
They never attack in the first place, instead they wait for their opponents to attack first. They have most of their armor covered by their clothes . They wear a fur cape and a metal headband. They have the heaviest and the longest sword on the battlefield.Health is 125 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 5.5m/s.
- Tier 1: Rush, Body count, Fast recovery
- Tier 2: Bear trap, Inspire, Winner’s advantage
- Tier 3: Second wind, Longbow, Fury
- Tier 4: Spear storm, Fire flask, Champion’s aura
Raider Character
They fight with heavy two handed axes. They stay at the forefront of the viking horde, always looking for their enemies. Their bodies are covered with tattoos. They have one of the most fearsome weapons , and that is long axes Health is 140 while the stamina is 130 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Rush, Tireless, Body count
- Tier 2: Marked for death, Inspire, Bear trap
- Tier 3: Second wind, Fury, Battlecry
- Tier 4: Fire flask, Stalwart banner, Slippery
Gryphon Character
The gryphon hero is a polyglot, an individual who can either actively or passively communicate in multiple languages. They don’t wear any kind of headgear or mask. Health is 130 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Stern stare, Speed revive, Fast recovery
- Tier 2: Draconite mist, Flesh wound, Winner’s advantage
- Tier 3: Draconite bolt, Tough as nails, Fury
- Tier 4: Draconite cleaner, Champion’s aura, Arrow storm
Zhanhu Character
They are the right hands of powerful rulers. They consider their lives forfeit, they are the true masters of artillery. They wear silk garments with embroidery patterns, They don’t wear heavy armor to protect themselves. Their weapon is single bladed chinese greatsword .Health is 125 while the stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Fiery tusk, Fast recovery, Bounty hunter
- Tier 2: Qilin ruse, Thick skin, Winner’s advantage
- Tier 3: Fiery breath, Longbow, Nukekubi
- Tier 4: Scorching deluge, Regenerate, Last laugh
Shaman Character
She is one of the deadliest warriors alive and she will feast on your bones. Her hatchet and dagger are thirsty. She wears very little armor, only a leather tunic and pants with a sash wrapped around her waist. Health and stamina is 120 while the sprint speed is 7.5m/s.
- Tier 1: Rush, Stealth, Stun trap
- Tier 2: Bear trap, Executioner’s respite, Flesh wound
- Tier 3: Fury, Second wind, Hand axe
- Tier 4: Fire flask, Nail bomb, Scout
C TIER
Orochi Character
They roam the battlefield like ghosts, unfortunate to cross their path. They protect themselves by throwing deadly knives and by using a poisoned blade. Health and stamina is 120 while sprint speed is 7.5m/s.
- Tier 1: Bounty hunter, Kiai, Iron lungs
- Tier 2: Smoke bomb, Kunai, Executioner’s respite
- Tier 3: Longbow, Sharpen blade, Slip through
- Tier 4: Nail bomb, Fear itself, Arrow storm
Centurion Character
They see the battlefield like a chess board. They wear a metal face mask, and metal musculata with bracers and greaves. They use a short blade for cutting, chopping and thrusting. Health is 120 and stamina is 160 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Body count, Bounty hunter, Rush
- Tier 2: Inspire, Haymaker, Centurion’s March
- Tier 3: Second wind, Pugio, Sharpen blade
- Tier 4: Catapult, Stalwart banner, Phalanx
Peacekeeper Character
They are quick, lethal, and can win a fight before their enemy even knows they are there. They wear light leather with hints of mail underneath. They are equipped with armored shoulder plates and shin protectors.Health is 120 while stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7.5 m/s.
- Tier 1:Bounty hunter, Stealth, Conqueror
- Tier 2: Fiat lux, Thick skin, Executioner’s respite
- Tier 3: Crossbow, Pungo mortis, Sharpen blade
- Tier 4: Fear itself, Catapult, Last laugh
Valkyrie Character
They fight and earn glory . They are scouts and trackers who use their spears and shields to deadly effect. They wear mostly leather armor with some metal plates. A sharpened metal point at the ends of a long wooden shaft is their weapon.
- Tier 1: Rush, Deadly, Bounty hunter
- Tier 2: Blood lust, Bear trap, Juggernaut
- Tier 3: Javelin, Fury, Sharpen blade
- Tier 4: Scout, Fire flask, Regenerate
D-TIER
Gladiator Character
They are fighters by trade. They wear very little armor. Health is 150 while stamina is 150 and sprint speed is 7.5m/s.
- Tier 1: Iron lungs, Bounty hunter, Deadly
- Tier 2: Righteous deflection, Haymaker, Executioner’s respite
- Tier 3: Pungo mortis, Neptune’s wrath, Boleadoras
- Tier 4: Fear itself, Catapult, Roar of the crows
Warden Character
They are extremely powerful. They attack by swinging its arm downward.They are blind and rely on vibrations , smell, touch and wool.They are immune to damage from fire. Their health is 130 while stamina is 12 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Body count, Conqueror, Come at me
- Tier 2: Inspire, Fiat lux, Thrilling comeback
- Tier 3: Second wind, Pungo mortis, Takedown
- Tier 4: Catapult, Stalwart banner, Morale booster
Tiandi Character
Their weapon is the Dao blade. They are renowned for their courage and dignity in battle. They fight with immense dedication. Health is 130, while stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 6.5m/s.
- Tier 1: Rally call, come at me, Tireless
- Tier 2: Sacrifice, Marked for death, Doom banner
- Tier 3: Vital leech, Battlecry, Protected revive
- Tier 4: Indomitable, Morale booster, Last laugh
LOL-TIER
Aramusha Character
They are the brash enforcers for more powerful samurai houses. An elite warrior who wields dual katana with deadly grace. They are rough and wild warriors. Health is 120 , Stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Iron lungs, Body count, Deadly
- Tier 2: Smoke bomb, Juggernaut, Short tempered
- Tier 3: Second wind, Sharpen blade, Long bow
- Tier 4: Arrow storm, Stalwart banner, Fear itself
Lawbringer Character
Their counter attack is very powerful. They bash and unblock heavy finishers by applying constant pressure . Health is 140 and stamina is 120 and sprint speed is 7 m/s.
- Tier 1: Conqueror, Harsh judgment, Body count
- Tier 2: Righteous deflection, Fiat lux, Juggernaut
- Tier 3: Protected revive, Pungo mortis, Second wind
- Tier 4: Igneus imber, Catapult, Regenerate